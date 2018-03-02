 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back At Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!

Kumkum Bhayga & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth spot with 3.0 ratings, while its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has maintained top one spot and has managed to get 3.5 TRP ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is back on the TRP chart. From 15th place (last week) the show has climbed up to the 13th spot and has managed to get 2.1 ratings. But Naamkaran is still struggling to get back to the TRP chart. This week, the show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohababtein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Both Star Plus shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen improvements in the ratings. YHM has bounced back to the third spot and has managed to get 3.1 ratings, while YRKKH has climbed up from 10th to the 8th spot. The show has managed to get 2.5 ratings.

Laado & Saam Daam Dand Bhed

Colors' show, Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani has entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied 15th place and managed to get 1.9 ratings. Star Bharat's Saam Daam Dand Bhed, which was at the 20th place (last week) has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.3 ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Sasural Simar Ka has managed to get 0.3, while Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has got 0.7 TRP ratings. Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.3 ratings.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has got 1.3 ratings. Sony TV's shows, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has managed to get 0.7 ratings, while Ek Deewaana Tha has got 0.5 TRP ratings. CID has managed to get 0.9 ratings.