 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back At Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 8 (February 17-February 23), 2018, are here. Colors TV, Star Bharat, Zee TV and Star Plus have retained its top four slots. Sony TV is still struggling to get back to top three slot.
Among the shows, Kundali Bhagya rules the roost. Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has pushed Kumkum Bhagya to the fourth slot. While Ishqbaaz is back on the TRP chart, Naamkaran is still struggling for good ratings.
Kumkum Bhayga & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth spot with 3.0 ratings, while its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has maintained top one spot and has managed to get 3.5 TRP ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is back on the TRP chart. From 15th place (last week) the show has climbed up to the 13th spot and has managed to get 2.1 ratings. But Naamkaran is still struggling to get back to the TRP chart. This week, the show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohababtein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Both Star Plus shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen improvements in the ratings. YHM has bounced back to the third spot and has managed to get 3.1 ratings, while YRKKH has climbed up from 10th to the 8th spot. The show has managed to get 2.5 ratings.
Laado & Saam Daam Dand Bhed
Colors' show, Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani has entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied 15th place and managed to get 1.9 ratings. Star Bharat's Saam Daam Dand Bhed, which was at the 20th place (last week) has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.3 ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Sasural Simar Ka has managed to get 0.3, while Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has got 0.7 TRP ratings. Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.3 ratings.
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has got 1.3 ratings. Sony TV's shows, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has managed to get 0.7 ratings, while Ek Deewaana Tha has got 0.5 TRP ratings. CID has managed to get 0.9 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 399880
2. Star Bharat - 369397
3. Star Plus - 362844
4. Zee TV - 341273
5. Sony TV - 321253
6. SAB TV - 291464
7. Sony Pal - 222432
8. Zee Anmol - 152106
9. Star Utsav - 150502
10. Rishtey - 140299
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7713
2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6975
3. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 6850
4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6640
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5728
6. Udaan (Colors) - 5703
7. Rising Star (Colors) - 5678
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5483
9. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 5195
10. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4941
11. Super Dancer Chapter (Sony TV) - 4814
12. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 4811
13. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) - 4679
14. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4628
15. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 4258
16. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 4224
17. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4220
18. Shani (Colors) - 4185
19. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 4136
20. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 3918
