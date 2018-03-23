 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At The Second Spot; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters The TRP Chart

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is back at the second spot. The show has managed to get 2.9 ratings. Its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya is still ruling the TRP chart, with 3.4 ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Star Plus' show, Ishqbaaz has dropped down to the 19th spot, while Naamkaran is still struggling to return to the top 20 slot. While the former has managed to get 1.7 ratings, the latter has got 1.3 ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down to 7th and 11th places, respectively. While YHM has managed to get 2.5 TRP ratings, YRKKH has got 2.3 ratings.

Ishq Subhan Allah

Eisha Singh's new show, Ishq Subhan Allah that is based on triple talaq, has managed to enter the Top 10 slot in the opening week itself, which is quite impressive. The show has managed to get 2.4 ratings.

Shows That Have Vanished & (New) Entries On TRP Chart

Colors' show, Shani which was at the 20th spot last week, has vanished from the TRP chart. Star Bharat's Jiji Maa has occupied Shani's place on the TRP chart. While Shaani obtained 1.7 ratings, Jiji Maa has managed to get 1.9 ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is constant with 0.7 ratings, while Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings. Belan Wali Bahu is constant with 1.0 ratings, while Maha Kaali has seen a small drop in its ratings (1.2 TRP ratings).

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and CID have seen a small drop in its ratings (0.5, 0.4 and 0.8 TRP ratings, respectively). Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha is constant with 0.5 ratings.