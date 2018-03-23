 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At The Second Spot; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters The TRP Chart

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 11 (March 10-March 16), 2018, are here. Colors TV retains its top slot, while Star Bharat is back at the second spot, pushing Zee TV to the third position. Sony TV has retained its fourth position, while Star Plus, which was at sixth spot last week, is now at the fifth position.
Among the shows, Kundali Bhagya shines at top slot, while Kumkum Bhagya which was at the fifth place last week is back to the second spot. Zee TV's new show, Ishq Subhan Allah, which stars Eisha Singh has managed to enter the TRP chart in its opening week itself. While Naamkaran is still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart, Ishqbaaz's rating has dropped down.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is back at the second spot. The show has managed to get 2.9 ratings. Its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya is still ruling the TRP chart, with 3.4 ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran
Star Plus' show, Ishqbaaz has dropped down to the 19th spot, while Naamkaran is still struggling to return to the top 20 slot. While the former has managed to get 1.7 ratings, the latter has got 1.3 ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down to 7th and 11th places, respectively. While YHM has managed to get 2.5 TRP ratings, YRKKH has got 2.3 ratings.
Ishq Subhan Allah
Eisha Singh's new show, Ishq Subhan Allah that is based on triple talaq, has managed to enter the Top 10 slot in the opening week itself, which is quite impressive. The show has managed to get 2.4 ratings.
Shows That Have Vanished & (New) Entries On TRP Chart
Colors' show, Shani which was at the 20th spot last week, has vanished from the TRP chart. Star Bharat's Jiji Maa has occupied Shani's place on the TRP chart. While Shaani obtained 1.7 ratings, Jiji Maa has managed to get 1.9 ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is constant with 0.7 ratings, while Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings. Belan Wali Bahu is constant with 1.0 ratings, while Maha Kaali has seen a small drop in its ratings (1.2 TRP ratings).
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and CID have seen a small drop in its ratings (0.5, 0.4 and 0.8 TRP ratings, respectively). Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha is constant with 0.5 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 402271
2. Star Bharat - 360976
3. Zee TV - 359360
4. Sony TV - 334381
5. Star Plus - 310570
6. SAB TV - 301079
7. Sony Pal - 215880
8. Zee Anmol - 184243
9. Star Utsav - 177411
10. Rishtey - 136797
Top 20 shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7578
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6483
3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 6186
4. Super Dancer Chapter (Sony TV) - 5919
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5783
6. Rising Star (Colors) - 5694
7. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5526
8. Udaan (Colors) - 5479
9. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5346
10. Ishq Mein Marjawa (Colors) - 5079
11. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5051
12. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4459
13. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4438
14. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 4239
15. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 4144
16. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4103
17. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 4086
18. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3867
19. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3785
20. Jiji Maa (Star Bharat) - 3419
