 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Colors TV & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 22 (May 26-June 1), 2018, are here. Zee TV and Star Plus have retained their first two spots on the TRP chart, while Colors TV has dropped to the fourth place. The third place is occupied by SAB TV.
Among shows, Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya has topped the TRP chart. The show has pushed its spin-off Kundali Bhagya to the second place. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has seen a drop in its ratings, this week as well. Ishqbaaz and Bepannaah return to top 10 slot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the first spot, pushing its spin-off Kundali Bhagya to the second place. The shows have managed to get 3.3 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai retains its third place with 2.5 ratings, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (which was at the 12th place, last week) has dropped down to the 15th place. The show has managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings.
Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah
Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped to the seventh place with 1.9 ratings. Colors' show Bepannaah has occupied ninth place with 1.6 ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Kulfi Kumar Bejawala
Ishqbaaz returns to the top 10 slot! The show has managed to occupy eight spot, with 1.8 ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bejawala, which was at the seventh spot last week, has managed to occupy fourth place (this week). The show has managed to get 2.2 ratings.
New Entries & Exits
Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Tu Aashiqui and Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki have entered the TRP chart. Roop has managed to occupy 11th place with 1.6 ratings, while Tu Aashiqui has occupied 18th spot with 1.2 ratings. Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki is at 20th spot with 1.1 ratings. Krishna Chali London, DID Li'l Masters and Zee Anmol's Kumkum Bhagya have vanished from the TRP chart.
Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' show, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has managed to get 0.9 ratings. Colors shows, Kasam and Dil Se Dil Tak have got 0.5 and 0.9 TRP ratings, respectively. &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has retained its ratings (0.6 ratings).
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Zee TV - 358650
2. Star Plus - 311527
3. SAB TV - 287594
4. Colors - 281435
5. Star Bharat - 260743
6. Sony TV - 258833
7. Rishtey - 197019
8. Sony Pal - 193766
9. Zee Anmol - 187629
10. Star Utsav - 143857
Top 20 Shows
1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7365
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6664
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5572
4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4862
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4695
6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4234
7. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4193
8. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4048
9. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3611
10. Udaan (Colors) - 3503
11. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 3499
12. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 3439
13. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3434
14. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3204
15. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 3150
16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3074
17. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 2729
18. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 2688
19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2683
20. Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki (Star Bharat) - 2482
