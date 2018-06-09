 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Colors TV & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the first spot, pushing its spin-off Kundali Bhagya to the second place. The shows have managed to get 3.3 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai retains its third place with 2.5 ratings, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (which was at the 12th place, last week) has dropped down to the 15th place. The show has managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings.

Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah

Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped to the seventh place with 1.9 ratings. Colors' show Bepannaah has occupied ninth place with 1.6 ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Kulfi Kumar Bejawala

Ishqbaaz returns to the top 10 slot! The show has managed to occupy eight spot, with 1.8 ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bejawala, which was at the seventh spot last week, has managed to occupy fourth place (this week). The show has managed to get 2.2 ratings.

New Entries & Exits

Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Tu Aashiqui and Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki have entered the TRP chart. Roop has managed to occupy 11th place with 1.6 ratings, while Tu Aashiqui has occupied 18th spot with 1.2 ratings. Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki is at 20th spot with 1.1 ratings. Krishna Chali London, DID Li'l Masters and Zee Anmol's Kumkum Bhagya have vanished from the TRP chart.

Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' show, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has managed to get 0.9 ratings. Colors shows, Kasam and Dil Se Dil Tak have got 0.5 and 0.9 TRP ratings, respectively. &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has retained its ratings (0.6 ratings).