 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place and has managed to get 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is still ruling the TRP chart with 3.4 TRP ratings.

YHM & YRKKH

Super Dancer 2 has pushed Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to the fourth place which has managed to get 2.8 ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the seventh place and has got 2.4 TRP ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Finally, Naamkaran, which was struggling for good ratings, is back in the TRP race. It has occupied 20th spot and has garnered 1.6 ratings. Ishqbaaz has retained its 13th spot. The show has managed to get 2.0 ratings.

Dil Se Dil Tak

Colors' show, Dil Se Dil Tak, which was at 19th place last week, has vanished from the TRP chart. Rashmi Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and Rohan Gandotra's show has managed to get 1.4 ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Sasural Simar Ka is constant at 0.3 ratings, while Kasam Tere Pyaar and Chandrakanta Ki have seen a small drop in their ratings. The shows have managed to get 0.6 and 1.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha are constant at 1.3 ratings and 0.5 ratings, respectively. Sony TV's shows, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and CID have seen a drop. The shows have acquired 0.6 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.