 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 9 (February 24-March 2), 2018, are here. Colors TV, Star Bharat, Star Plus and Zee TV have retained its top four slots. Sony TV has retained its fifth place and is still struggling to get back to top slot.
Among the shows, Kundali Bhagya rules the roost. Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 2 has pushed Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya down the TRP chart. Naamkaran which was struggling for good ratings is back in the TRP race.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place and has managed to get 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is still ruling the TRP chart with 3.4 TRP ratings.
YHM & YRKKH
Super Dancer 2 has pushed Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to the fourth place which has managed to get 2.8 ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the seventh place and has got 2.4 TRP ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran
Finally, Naamkaran, which was struggling for good ratings, is back in the TRP race. It has occupied 20th spot and has garnered 1.6 ratings. Ishqbaaz has retained its 13th spot. The show has managed to get 2.0 ratings.
Dil Se Dil Tak
Colors' show, Dil Se Dil Tak, which was at 19th place last week, has vanished from the TRP chart. Rashmi Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and Rohan Gandotra's show has managed to get 1.4 ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Sasural Simar Ka is constant at 0.3 ratings, while Kasam Tere Pyaar and Chandrakanta Ki have seen a small drop in their ratings. The shows have managed to get 0.6 and 1.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha are constant at 1.3 ratings and 0.5 ratings, respectively. Sony TV's shows, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and CID have seen a drop. The shows have acquired 0.6 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 350778
2. Star Bharat - 347669
3. Star Plus - 316171
4. Zee TV - 309461
5. Sony TV - 302888
6. SAB TV - 301231
7. Sony Pal - 235659
8. Zee Anmol - 149312
9. Star Utsav - 145793
10. Rishtey - 128853
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7544
2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6461
3. Super Dancer Chapter 2 (Sony TV) - 6263
4. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 6206
5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5750
6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5374
7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5321
8. Udaan (Colors) - 5105
9. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4930
10. Rising Star (Colors) - 4789
11. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4541
12. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4342
13. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4330
14. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4026
15. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 4006
16. Shani (Colors) - 3673
17. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 3642
18. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 3586
19. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3533
20. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3511
