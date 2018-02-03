 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Is Back On Top Slot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Down!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 4 (January 20 to January 26) are here. Colors TV rules the roost, while Star Bharat has jumped to the second spot pushing Zee TV to the third place. Star Plus and Sony TV retain fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are back at the first and second places, respectively. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the 10th place and Ishqbaaz is out of the TRP race.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 407749

2. Star Bharat - 337123

3. Zee TV - 328662

4. Star Plus - 310185

5. Sony TV - 306897

6. SAB TV - 287043

7. Sony Pal - 189592

8. Zee Anmol - 165100

9. Star Utsav - 156461

10. Rishtey - 124004

Top 20 Shows

1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7359

2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6606

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6574

4. Super Dancer (Sony TV) - 6052

5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5630

6. Rising Star (Colors) - 5548

7. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5532

8. Udaan (Colors) - 5528

9. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 5088

10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5030

11. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4828

12. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4520

13. Star Bharat's Kya Haal Mr Paanchal - 4513

14. Shani (Colors) - 4454

15. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 4379

16. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 4178

17. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 4072

18. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4005

19. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 3849

20. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 3806

