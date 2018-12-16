 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Overtakes Naagin 3; Bigg Boss 12 Is Back In TRP Race!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 49 (December 1 -December 7, 2018) are out. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has pushed Colors' Naagin 3 to the second slot. Zee TV's another show Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fourth spot. Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 and Zee TV's Manmohini have dropped down on the TRP chart. Colors' Bigg Boss 12 is back on TRP race TRP race. While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied seventh spot, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is back on the third spot.
Among channels, Star Plus, Zee TV, Sony TV and Colors TV have retained their first four spots.
Top Three Shows
Colors Naagin 3 has dropped down to the second spot, while the first place is occupied by Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fourth place. Both Naagin and Kundali Bhagya have managed to get 3.7, TRP ratings, while Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 3.4 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Dance Plus 4
While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the eight place, Dance Plus 4 has occupied 15th place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12
Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied 11th place. Colors' Bigg Boss 12 is back in TRP race. The show has managed to get 20th place. The shows have managed to get - 2.5, 1.8 (weekdays) & 2.2 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings.
Indian Idol & Ishqbaaz
Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 has dropped down on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy ninth place with 2.8 TRP rating. Star Plus' Ishqbaaz retained its 19th place. The show has managed to get 2.1 ratings.
Popular & New Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat have got 1.5 ratings. &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 0.8 ratings, while Colors shows - Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, Roop and India's Got Talent have managed to get 1.2, 1.1 and 1.5 ratings, respectively. Colors' Tantra and Sitaara have managed to get 0.7 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 507578
2. Zee TV - 444940
3. Sony Entertainment Television - 380532
4. Colors - 373949
5. Star Bharat - 370102
6. Sony SAB - 301108
7. Star Utsav - 196608
8. Zee Anmol - 158387
9. Sony Pal - 158203
10. &TV - 119856
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 8229
2. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 8071
3. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 7505
4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7452
5. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 6683
6. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 6286
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony TV) - 6280
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6187
9. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 6186
10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5943
11. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) - 5527
12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5492
13. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5466
14. Nazar (Star Plus) - 5033
15. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) - 4921
16. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4863
17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4743
18. Manmohini (Zee TV) - 4556
19. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4545
20. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4425
