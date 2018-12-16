 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Overtakes Naagin 3; Bigg Boss 12 Is Back In TRP Race!

Top Three Shows

Colors Naagin 3 has dropped down to the second spot, while the first place is occupied by Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fourth place. Both Naagin and Kundali Bhagya have managed to get 3.7, TRP ratings, while Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 3.4 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Dance Plus 4

While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the eight place, Dance Plus 4 has occupied 15th place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied 11th place. Colors' Bigg Boss 12 is back in TRP race. The show has managed to get 20th place. The shows have managed to get - 2.5, 1.8 (weekdays) & 2.2 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings.

Indian Idol & Ishqbaaz

Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 has dropped down on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy ninth place with 2.8 TRP rating. Star Plus' Ishqbaaz retained its 19th place. The show has managed to get 2.1 ratings.

Popular & New Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat have got 1.5 ratings. &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 0.8 ratings, while Colors shows - Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, Roop and India's Got Talent have managed to get 1.2, 1.1 and 1.5 ratings, respectively. Colors' Tantra and Sitaara have managed to get 0.7 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.