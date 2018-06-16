 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane Get HUGE Opening, Bring Colors TV Back To Top Slot!

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 23 (June 2-June 8), 2018, are here. Two new shows, Naagin 3 and Dance Deewane have got Colors back to the top slot, pushing Zee TV and Star Plus to the second and the third places, respectively.
The new shows have pushed the old shows (Kumkum Bhagy, Kundali Bhagya, TMOC and YRKK) down that have been topping the TRP charts since a long time. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has seen a major drop in its ratings this week as well.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the third place with 3.4 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth place with 3.0 TRP ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied sixth place with 2.6 ratings, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (which was at the 15th place, last week) has dropped down to the 19th place. The show has managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings.
Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah
Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has seen improvement in its rating (2.8 TRP ratings). The show has occupied fifth place on the TRP chart. Colors' show Bepannaah has seen a drop in its ratings (1.4 ratings). The show has managed to occupy 16th spot.
Ishqbaaz & Kulfi Kumar Bejawala
Ishqbaaz has dropped to the 11 slot! The show has managed to get 1.6 ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bejawala, which was at the fourth spot last week, has dropped down to the seventh place (this week). The show has managed to get 2.5 ratings.
New Entries & Exits
Naagin 3 and Dance Deewane are new entries on the list. The shows have managed to get a bumper opening. Naagin 3 has got 4.9 ratings, while Dance Deewane has managed to get 3.4 ratings. Krishna Chali London is back at 14th spot (1.5 ratings). Aapke Aa Jane Se, Kya Haal Mr Paanchal and Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki are out from the TRP chart.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 383017
2. Zee TV - 362163
3. Star Plus - 321530
4. SAB TV - 287745
5. Star Bharat - 267446
6. Sony TV - 260522
7. Sony Pal - 205926
8. Zee Anmol - 190263
9. Star Utsav - 157744
10. Rishtey - 143572
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin - 3 (Colors) - 10805
2. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 7592
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7508
4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6671
5. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 6240
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5758
7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5543
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4791
9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4415
10. Udaan (Colors) - 3536
11. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3516
12. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3368
13. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 3353
14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 3229
15. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3212
16. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3189
17. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 2914
18. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 2910
19. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 2905
20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2824
