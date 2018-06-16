 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane Get HUGE Opening, Bring Colors TV Back To Top Slot!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the third place with 3.4 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth place with 3.0 TRP ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied sixth place with 2.6 ratings, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (which was at the 15th place, last week) has dropped down to the 19th place. The show has managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings.

Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah

Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has seen improvement in its rating (2.8 TRP ratings). The show has occupied fifth place on the TRP chart. Colors' show Bepannaah has seen a drop in its ratings (1.4 ratings). The show has managed to occupy 16th spot.

Ishqbaaz & Kulfi Kumar Bejawala

Ishqbaaz has dropped to the 11 slot! The show has managed to get 1.6 ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bejawala, which was at the fourth spot last week, has dropped down to the seventh place (this week). The show has managed to get 2.5 ratings.

New Entries & Exits

Naagin 3 and Dance Deewane are new entries on the list. The shows have managed to get a bumper opening. Naagin 3 has got 4.9 ratings, while Dance Deewane has managed to get 3.4 ratings. Krishna Chali London is back at 14th spot (1.5 ratings). Aapke Aa Jane Se, Kya Haal Mr Paanchal and Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki are out from the TRP chart.