 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has retained its third spot with 3.1 ratings, while its spin-off has managed to get 3.3 ratings and is at second spot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have dropped down on the TRP chart. The former is at the sixth place and has managed to get 2.6 ratings, while YHM is at 19th spot and has got 1.3 TRP ratings.

Bepannaah & Ishqbaaz

Colors' show, Bepannaah has retained its 14th spot. The show has managed to get 1.5 ratings. Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has dropped down to 16th place. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka & Dus Ka Dum

While Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum is out of TRP chart, Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora's show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has managed to occupy 15th spot. The shows have got 0.7 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

New Entries & Exit

While Aapke Aa Jane Se (1.6 ratings) and Piya Albela (1.2 ratings) have entered the TRP chart, Dus Ka Dum and Zindagi Ki Mahek (1.1 ratings) have vanished from the TRP chart.

Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Colors show, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has got 0.5 ratings, while Zee TV's Kaleerein has managed to get 0.8 TRP ratings. Sony TV's show Dil Hi Toh Hai is still struggling. The show has managed to get 0.3 ratings. Star Bharat's Kya Haal Mr Panchaal has got 1.0 ratings, while SAB TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has got 0.7 ratings.