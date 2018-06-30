English
 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down

Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down

Posted By:
    The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 25 (June 16-June 22), 2018, are here. Naagin 3 continues to rule the roost. Looks like the show is not ready to give the top spot to any other show! Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya retain their second and third spots, respectively. Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora's show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has climbed up the TRP chart, while Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Ishqbaaz have dropped down on the TRP chart.

    Among shows, Colors remain on top slot, while Zee TV has pushed Star Plus to the third spot. Sony TV is constant at the sixth place.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has retained its third spot with 3.1 ratings, while its spin-off has managed to get 3.3 ratings and is at second spot.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have dropped down on the TRP chart. The former is at the sixth place and has managed to get 2.6 ratings, while YHM is at 19th spot and has got 1.3 TRP ratings.

    Bepannaah & Ishqbaaz

    Colors' show, Bepannaah has retained its 14th spot. The show has managed to get 1.5 ratings. Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has dropped down to 16th place. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka & Dus Ka Dum

    While Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum is out of TRP chart, Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora's show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has managed to occupy 15th spot. The shows have got 0.7 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

    New Entries & Exit

    While Aapke Aa Jane Se (1.6 ratings) and Piya Albela (1.2 ratings) have entered the TRP chart, Dus Ka Dum and Zindagi Ki Mahek (1.1 ratings) have vanished from the TRP chart.

    Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

    Colors show, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has got 0.5 ratings, while Zee TV's Kaleerein has managed to get 0.8 TRP ratings. Sony TV's show Dil Hi Toh Hai is still struggling. The show has managed to get 0.3 ratings. Star Bharat's Kya Haal Mr Panchaal has got 1.0 ratings, while SAB TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has got 0.7 ratings.

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Colors - 385996
    2. Zee TV - 350607
    3. Star Plus - 326745
    4. Star Bharat - 276834
    5. SAB TV - 274347
    6. Sony TV - 240238
    7. Sony Pal - 179237
    8. Zee Anmol - 175355
    9. Star Utsav - 148298
    10. Rishtey - 137718

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9648
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7285
    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6891
    4. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6254
    5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6019
    6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5655
    7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5452
    8. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5412
    9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4614
    10. Udaan (Colors) - 3916
    11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3654
    12. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3576
    13. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 3431
    14. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3365
    15. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 3291
    16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3257
    17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3212
    18. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 2903
    19. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 2852
    20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 2738

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 2:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2018
