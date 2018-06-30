 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 25 (June 16-June 22), 2018, are here. Naagin 3 continues to rule the roost. Looks like the show is not ready to give the top spot to any other show! Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya retain their second and third spots, respectively. Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora's show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has climbed up the TRP chart, while Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Ishqbaaz have dropped down on the TRP chart.
Among shows, Colors remain on top slot, while Zee TV has pushed Star Plus to the third spot. Sony TV is constant at the sixth place.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has retained its third spot with 3.1 ratings, while its spin-off has managed to get 3.3 ratings and is at second spot.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have dropped down on the TRP chart. The former is at the sixth place and has managed to get 2.6 ratings, while YHM is at 19th spot and has got 1.3 TRP ratings.
Bepannaah & Ishqbaaz
Colors' show, Bepannaah has retained its 14th spot. The show has managed to get 1.5 ratings. Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has dropped down to 16th place. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka & Dus Ka Dum
While Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum is out of TRP chart, Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora's show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has managed to occupy 15th spot. The shows have got 0.7 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.
New Entries & Exit
While Aapke Aa Jane Se (1.6 ratings) and Piya Albela (1.2 ratings) have entered the TRP chart, Dus Ka Dum and Zindagi Ki Mahek (1.1 ratings) have vanished from the TRP chart.
Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Colors show, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has got 0.5 ratings, while Zee TV's Kaleerein has managed to get 0.8 TRP ratings. Sony TV's show Dil Hi Toh Hai is still struggling. The show has managed to get 0.3 ratings. Star Bharat's Kya Haal Mr Panchaal has got 1.0 ratings, while SAB TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has got 0.7 ratings.
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 385996
2. Zee TV - 350607
3. Star Plus - 326745
4. Star Bharat - 276834
5. SAB TV - 274347
6. Sony TV - 240238
7. Sony Pal - 179237
8. Zee Anmol - 175355
9. Star Utsav - 148298
10. Rishtey - 137718
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9648
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7285
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6891
4. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6254
5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6019
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5655
7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5452
8. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5412
9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4614
10. Udaan (Colors) - 3916
11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3654
12. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3576
13. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 3431
14. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3365
15. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 3291
16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3257
17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3212
18. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 2903
19. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 2852
20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 2738
