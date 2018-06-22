 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Its First Spot, Silsila & Dus Ka Dum Enter The TRP Chart!

Naagin 3

Looks like Naagin 3 is here to stay! The show has yet again topped the TRP chart. Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani and Peal V Puri's show has managed to get 4.3 TRP ratings.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka & Dus Ka Dum Race 3 Special

Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Dev Sharma's show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Salman Khan's game show, Dus Ka Dum has finally entered the TRP chart. While the former has occupied 19th spot with 1.2 ratings, Dus Ka Dum has managed to occupy 20th place with 1.2 ratings

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has climbed a step up on the TRP chart. While YRKKH has occupied 5th spot and has managed to get 2.5 ratings, YHM has occupied 18th spot and has got 1.2 ratings.

Other Popular Shows On TRP Chart

Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah and Aapke Aa Jane Se - Mahasangam has managed to occupy 8th spot. It has got 2.1 ratings. Bepannaah has occupied 14th place, while Ishqbaaz is at 12th spot. The shows have managed to get 1.4 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.