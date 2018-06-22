 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Its First Spot, Silsila & Dus Ka Dum Enter The TRP Chart!

Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagaya and these TV shows are back on TOP in latest TRP List । FilmiBeat

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 24 (June 9-June 15), 2018, are here. Naagin 3 continues to rule the TRP chart, while Dance Deewane drops down. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are back at second and third spots. respectively. Drashti Dhami & Shakti Arora's show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum Race 3 special have entered the TRP chart. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has seen slight improvement as it has climbed one step up on the TRP chart.

Among channels, Colors has retained its top spot. Star Plus has occupied the second spot, pushing Zee TV to the third spot.

Naagin 3 Looks like Naagin 3 is here to stay! The show has yet again topped the TRP chart. Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani and Peal V Puri's show has managed to get 4.3 TRP ratings. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka & Dus Ka Dum Race 3 Special Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Dev Sharma's show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Salman Khan's game show, Dus Ka Dum has finally entered the TRP chart. While the former has occupied 19th spot with 1.2 ratings, Dus Ka Dum has managed to occupy 20th place with 1.2 ratings Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has climbed a step up on the TRP chart. While YRKKH has occupied 5th spot and has managed to get 2.5 ratings, YHM has occupied 18th spot and has got 1.2 ratings. Other Popular Shows On TRP Chart Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah and Aapke Aa Jane Se - Mahasangam has managed to occupy 8th spot. It has got 2.1 ratings. Bepannaah has occupied 14th place, while Ishqbaaz is at 12th spot. The shows have managed to get 1.4 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 370516

2. Star Plus - 353092

3. Zee TV - 340684

4. SAB TV - 270493

5. Star Bharat - 265175

6. Sony TV - 245915

7. Sony Pal - 199244

8. Zee Anmol - 175610

9. Star Utsav - 143638

10. Rishtey - 134048

Top 20 Shows

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9387

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6896

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6693

4. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6305

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5597

6. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5156

7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4788

8. Ishq Subhan Allah/Aapke Aa Jane Se - Mahasangam (Zee TV) - 4674

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 4667

10. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3862

11. Udaan (Colors) - 3653

12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3387

13. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 3217

14. Bepaannah (Colors) - 3079

15. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2967

16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 2906

17. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 2776

18. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 2767

19. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 2729

20. 10 Ka Dum Race 3 Special (Sony TV) - 2643

