 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Drop Down!

Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane

Naagin 3 has retained the top spot. The show has got 4.5 ratings. Colors' other, Dance Deewane has jumped up to the second spot. The show has managed to get 3.1 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP chart. While Kundali Bhagya has occupied the third spot with 3.0 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhayga has managed to occupy the seventh spot with 2.7 ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.1 ratings. Star Plus' other show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy fourth place with 2.8 ratings.

Bepannaah, Ishqbaaz & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 16th spot with 1.5 ratings. While Colors' show, Bepannaah has occupied 18th place, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has occupied 17th spot. Both the shows have got 1.4 ratings.

New Entries & Exit

Apart From YHM, Kaun Hai has exited from the TRP chart. India's Best Dramebaaz and Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop have managed to enter the TRP chart. IBD has got bumper opening (1.9 TRP ratings), while Roop has got 1.4 ratings and has occupied 19th spot.