English
 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Drop Down!

Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Drop Down!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 27 (June 30-July 6, 2018) are here. Naagin 3 continues to rule the roost. Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP chart. Colors' Dance Deewane has occupied the second slot. While Divyanka Tripathi's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has vanished from the TRP race, her husband, Vivek Dahiya's new show, Qayamat Ki Raat has dropped down to the 10th spot. Also, Colors' new show, Kaun Hai is out of TRP race.

    Among shows, Colors, Zee TV and Star Plus have retained the top three slots. Sony TV has jumped up to the fifth spot, while Star Bharat has dropped down to the sixth spot.

    Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane

    Naagin 3 has retained the top spot. The show has got 4.5 ratings. Colors' other, Dance Deewane has jumped up to the second spot. The show has managed to get 3.1 ratings.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP chart. While Kundali Bhagya has occupied the third spot with 3.0 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhayga has managed to occupy the seventh spot with 2.7 ratings.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.1 ratings. Star Plus' other show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy fourth place with 2.8 ratings.

    Bepannaah, Ishqbaaz & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

    Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 16th spot with 1.5 ratings. While Colors' show, Bepannaah has occupied 18th place, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has occupied 17th spot. Both the shows have got 1.4 ratings.

    New Entries & Exit

    Apart From YHM, Kaun Hai has exited from the TRP chart. India's Best Dramebaaz and Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop have managed to enter the TRP chart. IBD has got bumper opening (1.9 TRP ratings), while Roop has got 1.4 ratings and has occupied 19th spot.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Colors - 387909
    2. Zee TV - 376973
    3. Star Plus - 343638
    4. Sony SAB - 307607
    5. Sony Entertainment Television - 267800
    6. Star Bharat - 264543
    7. Sony Pal - 168886
    8. Star Utsav - 156645
    9. Zee Anmol - 154937
    10. Rishtey - 128602

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9916
    2. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6812
    3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6671
    4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6201
    5. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 6038
    6. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5981
    7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5915
    8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 5851
    9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5553
    10. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 4388
    11. India's Best Dramebaaz (Zee TV) - 4254
    12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 3761
    13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3631
    14. Udaan (Colors) - 3620
    15. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3537
    16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3404
    17. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 3164
    18. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3039
    19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 3023
    20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3002

    Sacred Games: Rajshri Deshpande Is Getting Messages Saying That She Is A P*rn Star!

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 2:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue