 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Drop Down!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Out Of TRP Race; Qayamat Ki Raat & Kaun Hai Get HUGE Opening
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Its First Spot, Silsila & Dus Ka Dum Enter The TRP Chart!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane Get HUGE Opening, Bring Colors TV Back To Top Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Colors TV & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses Major Drop, Ishqbaaz Returns To Top 10 Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 5 Slot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bounce Back To The Third Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Retains Top Slot, Jennifer-Harshad’s Bepannaah Is Back At 10th Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart, Colors TV Drops Down, Naamkaran Jumps To Top 10 Slot
- Latest TRP Ratings: Ishq Subhan Allah Bounces Back To Second Slot; Ishqbaaz Enters 10th Spot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 27 (June 30-July 6, 2018) are here. Naagin 3 continues to rule the roost. Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP chart. Colors' Dance Deewane has occupied the second slot. While Divyanka Tripathi's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has vanished from the TRP race, her husband, Vivek Dahiya's new show, Qayamat Ki Raat has dropped down to the 10th spot. Also, Colors' new show, Kaun Hai is out of TRP race.
Among shows, Colors, Zee TV and Star Plus have retained the top three slots. Sony TV has jumped up to the fifth spot, while Star Bharat has dropped down to the sixth spot.
Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane
Naagin 3 has retained the top spot. The show has got 4.5 ratings. Colors' other, Dance Deewane has jumped up to the second spot. The show has managed to get 3.1 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP chart. While Kundali Bhagya has occupied the third spot with 3.0 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhayga has managed to occupy the seventh spot with 2.7 ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.1 ratings. Star Plus' other show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy fourth place with 2.8 ratings.
Bepannaah, Ishqbaaz & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 16th spot with 1.5 ratings. While Colors' show, Bepannaah has occupied 18th place, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has occupied 17th spot. Both the shows have got 1.4 ratings.
New Entries & Exit
Apart From YHM, Kaun Hai has exited from the TRP chart. India's Best Dramebaaz and Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop have managed to enter the TRP chart. IBD has got bumper opening (1.9 TRP ratings), while Roop has got 1.4 ratings and has occupied 19th spot.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 387909
2. Zee TV - 376973
3. Star Plus - 343638
4. Sony SAB - 307607
5. Sony Entertainment Television - 267800
6. Star Bharat - 264543
7. Sony Pal - 168886
8. Star Utsav - 156645
9. Zee Anmol - 154937
10. Rishtey - 128602
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9916
2. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6812
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6671
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6201
5. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 6038
6. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5981
7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5915
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 5851
9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5553
10. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 4388
11. India's Best Dramebaaz (Zee TV) - 4254
12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 3761
13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3631
14. Udaan (Colors) - 3620
15. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3537
16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3404
17. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 3164
18. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3039
19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 3023
20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3002
Sacred Games: Rajshri Deshpande Is Getting Messages Saying That She Is A P*rn Star!