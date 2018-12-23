 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin Is Back On Top Slot; YRKKH At Fifth Place; Ishqbaaz Is Out Of TRP Race!

Top Three Shows

Colors' Naagin 3 is back on the top slot. The show has managed to get 3.9 ratings. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have occupied second and third places with 3.5 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 4 & Shakti

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the fifth spot, while Dance Plus 4 has retained its 15th place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively. Colors Shakti has dropped down to the 14th place with 2.4 TRP ratings.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has retained its 11th place. Colors' Bigg Boss 12 has occupied 17th place. The shows have managed to get 2.6, 1.8 (weekdays) & 2.4 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings.

Indian Idol & Ishqbaaz

Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 has climbed up (at 6th place) on the TRP chart, while Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 1.6 ratings.

Manmohini Out, Ishq Mein Marjawan In

While Zee TV's Manmohini is out of TRP race, Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan is back on TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 1.6 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Popular & New Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Colors' shows - Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, Roop and India's Got Talent have managed to TRP 1.5, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.