Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin Is Back On Top Slot; YRKKH At Fifth Place; Ishqbaaz Is Out Of TRP Race!

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 50 (December 8 -December 14, 2018) are out. Colors' Naagin 3 is back on top slot, while Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have occupied second and third places, respectively. Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 has occupied the eight spot. Zee TV's Manmohini and Star Plus' Ishqbaaz are out of TRP race. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its seventh spot, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the fourth spot.

    Among channels, Star Plus and Zee TV have retained their first two spots. Colors has occupied the third spot, while Sony TV has dropped down to the fourth place.

    Top Three Shows

    Colors' Naagin 3 is back on the top slot. The show has managed to get 3.9 ratings. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have occupied second and third places with 3.5 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 4 & Shakti

    Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the fifth spot, while Dance Plus 4 has retained its 15th place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively. Colors Shakti has dropped down to the 14th place with 2.4 TRP ratings.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

    Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has retained its 11th place. Colors' Bigg Boss 12 has occupied 17th place. The shows have managed to get 2.6, 1.8 (weekdays) & 2.4 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings.

    Indian Idol & Ishqbaaz

    Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 has climbed up (at 6th place) on the TRP chart, while Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 1.6 ratings.

    Manmohini Out, Ishq Mein Marjawan In

    While Zee TV's Manmohini is out of TRP race, Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan is back on TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 1.6 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

    Popular & New Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

    Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Colors' shows - Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, Roop and India's Got Talent have managed to TRP 1.5, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 514412
    2. Zee TV - 421807
    3. Colors - 379774
    4. Sony Entertainment Television - 354395
    5. Star Bharat - 341121
    6. Sony SAB - 310319
    7. Star Utsav - 202238
    8. Sony Pal - 154370
    9. Zee Anmol - 151485
    10. &TV - 117245

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 8644
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7789
    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6469
    4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6187
    5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6109
    6. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 5869
    7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 5858
    8. Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 (Star Plus) - 5807
    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 5761
    10. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 5731
    11. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 5672
    12. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5515
    13. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5508
    14. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5278
    15. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) - 5183
    16. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4866
    17. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4584
    18. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4567
    19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4459
    20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4225

    Story first published: Sunday, December 23, 2018, 2:05 [IST]
