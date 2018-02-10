 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race; Colors TV Retains Top Slot!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 5 (January 27- February 2), 2018, are here. Colors TV, Star Bharat and Zee TV have retained its top three slots. Star Plus is still struggling to regain its top slot. The channel has dropped down to fourth place, while Sony TV has dropped down to the sixth place.
Among shows, looks like Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are not ready to leave their first two spots for any other shows. Shakti has occupied the fourth place, pushing Super Dancer 2 to the 10th spot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya is at second place and has managed to 3.2 TRP ratings, while its spin-off has managed to occupy first spot with 3.6 TRP ratings.
YRKKH & YHM
Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have managed to get 2.5 ratings. The former has occupied eighth place, while the latter has retained its seventh spot.
Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race
The two popular shows of Star Plus, Naamkaran and Ishqbaaz are surprisingly out of TRP race. While Naamkaran has managed to 1.5 TRP ratings, Ishqbaaz has got 1.4 ratings.
New Entries This Week
Star Bharat's Kya Haal Mr Paanchal and Zee TV's Piya Albela are the new entries on the TRP chart this week. While KHMP has managed to occupy 13th place with 2.1 ratings, Piya Albela has occupied 20th slot, with 1.8 TRP ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
While Sasural Simar Ka has managed to get 0.4 ratings, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has managed to get 0.8. Krystle D'Souza's new show, Belan Wali Bahu has got 1.3 ratings and Madhurima Tuli's Chandrakanta has got 1.5 TRP ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 432523
2. STAR Bharat - 334877
3. Zee TV - 334775
4. Star Plus - 314612
5. SONY SAB - 312064
6. Sony Entertainment Television - 309645
7. Sony Pal - 208491
8. Zee Anmol - 178595
9. STAR Utsav - 158755
10. Rishtey - 134021
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7870
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6981
3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sab TV) - 6689
4. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors TV) - 6532
5. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors TV) - 5769
6. Udann (Colors TV) - 5674
7. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5554
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5527
9. Rising Star (Colors TV) - 5443
10. Super Dancer Chapter 2 (Sony TV) - 5399
11. Nimki Mukhiya on STAR Bharat - 4870
12. Tu Aashiqui (Colors TV) - 4848
13. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (STAR Bharat) - 4604
14. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors TV) - 4516
15. Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji (Star Plus) - 4499
16. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 4433
17. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors TV) - 4301
18. Mahek (Zee TV) - 4298
19. Shani (Colors TV) - 4282
20. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 3974
