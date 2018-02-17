 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Bounces Back To The Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya & YHM Drop Down!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 6 (February 3-February 9), 2018, are here. Colors TV, Star Bharat, Zee TV and Star Plus have retained its top four slots. Sony TV has jumped to the fifth place, pushing SAB TV to the sixth spot.
Among shows, Kundali Bhagya rules the roast, while Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth place. Shakti has bounced back to the third place, while Udaan has dropped down the TRP chart.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down the TRP chart and has managed to get 2.7 TRP ratings, while its spin-off has still managed to retain its top spot. The show has managed to get 3.5 TRP ratings.
YHM & YRKKH
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down the TRP chart. YHM has occupied ninth place and managed to get 2.5 TRP ratings, while YRKKH has occupied 10th place and managed to get 2.3 TRP ratings.
Shakti & Udaan
Shakti, which was at the fourth place, has bounced back to the third place. The show has managed to get 2.7 ratings. On the other hand, Udaan, which was at the sixth place, has dropped down to the seventh place. The show has got 2.6 ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran
The two popular shows of Star Plus, Ishqbaaz and Naamkaran are still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart. While Ishqbaaz has got 1.5 ratings, Naamkaran has managed to get 1.4 ratings.
Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Sasural Simar Ka has managed to get 0.4, while Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has got 0.9 TRP ratings. Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.4. Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has got 1.4 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channel
1. Colors - 426504
2. Star Bharat - 354898
3. Zee TV - 339825
4. Star Plus - 319694
5. Sony TV - 314996
6. SAB TV - 281180
7. Sony Pal - 209696
8. Zee Anmol - 176092
9. Star Utsav - 161573
10. Rishtey - 131283
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7810
2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 6387
3. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5987
4. Kumkum Bhagya - Maha Episode (Zee TV) - 5935
5. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 5934
6. Super Dancer Chapter (Sony TV) - 5864
7. Udaan (Colors) - 5812
8. Rising Star (Colors) - 5662
9. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5505
10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5075
11. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4984
12. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4921
13. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4803
14. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 4605
15. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 4390
16. Shani (Colors) - 4245
17. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 4138
18. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 4088
19. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV)3921
20. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 3900
