 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Bounces Back To The Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya & YHM Drop Down!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down the TRP chart and has managed to get 2.7 TRP ratings, while its spin-off has still managed to retain its top spot. The show has managed to get 3.5 TRP ratings.

YHM & YRKKH

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down the TRP chart. YHM has occupied ninth place and managed to get 2.5 TRP ratings, while YRKKH has occupied 10th place and managed to get 2.3 TRP ratings.

Shakti & Udaan

Shakti, which was at the fourth place, has bounced back to the third place. The show has managed to get 2.7 ratings. On the other hand, Udaan, which was at the sixth place, has dropped down to the seventh place. The show has got 2.6 ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

The two popular shows of Star Plus, Ishqbaaz and Naamkaran are still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart. While Ishqbaaz has got 1.5 ratings, Naamkaran has managed to get 1.4 ratings.

Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Sasural Simar Ka has managed to get 0.4, while Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has got 0.9 TRP ratings. Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.4. Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has got 1.4 ratings.