 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Retains Its Top Slot; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is Back On TRP Chart!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Tops The TRP Chart, Thanks To Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol!
-
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Climbs Up & Zee TV Drops On TRP Chart; Bepannaah Is Out Of TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Witnesses A Drop; Krishna Chali London & Ishqbaaz On Top 10 Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Jumps To 2nd Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back On The TRP Chart!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Back On Top Slot; Gul Khan’s Nazar Enters The TRP Chart!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol Climbs Up; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Drops Down On TRP Chart
- Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol Drops Down; Roop Occupies 10th Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol Enters Top 10 Slot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Drop Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Out Of TRP Race; Qayamat Ki Raat & Kaun Hai Get HUGE Opening
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Its First Spot, Silsila & Dus Ka Dum Enter The TRP Chart!
The TRP/BARC ratings for week 37 (September 8-September 14, 2018) are here. Colors TV's show Naagin 3 has retained its top slot, while Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the second spot. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has jumped to the second spot and Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fourth slot. Sony TV's Dus Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka have re-entered the TRP chart. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bepannaah are still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart.
Among the shows, Sony TV and Star Plus have retained the top two slots, while Colors has jumped to the third spot. Zee TV has dropped down to the fourth place.
Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane
Colors' Naagin 3 continues to rule the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 4.4 ratings. Dance Deewane has jumped up to the fifth place with 3.1 ratings.
Dus Ka Dum Finale, Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol
Dus Ka Dum Finale, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 and Indian Idol 10 have got Sony TV back to the top slot. KBC has retained its seventh place with 2.7 TRP ratings, Indian Idol has jumped up to 13th place with 2.3 TRP ratings. Dus Ka Dum Finale has occupied the 12th place with 2.3 TRP ratings.
TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya has climbed up to the second spot with 3.6 TRP ratings, while Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fourth spot with 3.2 ratings. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has dropped down to the sixth place with 2.9 ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is still struggling to return to the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped down to the third place! The shows have managed to get 1.4 and 3.5 TRP ratings, respectively.
Krishna Chali London & Aladdin
While Krishna Chali London has retained its 11th place, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has dropped down to the 17th place with 2.4 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Ishqbaaz, Bepannaah & Roop
While Ishqbaaz and Bepannaah have vanished from the TRP chart, Roop has re-entered the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 1.8, 1.4 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma's Silsila Badlate Riston Ka is back on the TRP chart. The show has occupied 18th place with 2.0 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Sony Entertainment Television - 458502
2. Star Plus - 455440
3. Colors - 431405
4. Zee TV - 410794
5. Star Bharat - 324340
6. Sony SAB - 318293
7. Star Utsav - 200996
8. Sony Pal - 174290
9. Zee Anmol - 152554
10. &TV - 118511
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9664
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 8031
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 7743
4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7067
5. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6756
6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 6398
7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6027
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5988
9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5952
10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5682
11. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 5350
12. 10 Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale (Sony TV) - 5157
13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 5067
14. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4912
15. Udaan (Colors) - 4884
16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 4652
17. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (Sony SAB) - 4630
18. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 4331
19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 4320
20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4178
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination; Anup Sent To Torture Room; Sreesanth Wants To Leave!