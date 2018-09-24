 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Retains Its Top Slot; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is Back On TRP Chart!

Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane

Colors' Naagin 3 continues to rule the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 4.4 ratings. Dance Deewane has jumped up to the fifth place with 3.1 ratings.

Dus Ka Dum Finale, Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol

Dus Ka Dum Finale, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 and Indian Idol 10 have got Sony TV back to the top slot. KBC has retained its seventh place with 2.7 TRP ratings, Indian Idol has jumped up to 13th place with 2.3 TRP ratings. Dus Ka Dum Finale has occupied the 12th place with 2.3 TRP ratings.

TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya has climbed up to the second spot with 3.6 TRP ratings, while Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fourth spot with 3.2 ratings. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has dropped down to the sixth place with 2.9 ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is still struggling to return to the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped down to the third place! The shows have managed to get 1.4 and 3.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Krishna Chali London & Aladdin

While Krishna Chali London has retained its 11th place, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has dropped down to the 17th place with 2.4 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Ishqbaaz, Bepannaah & Roop

While Ishqbaaz and Bepannaah have vanished from the TRP chart, Roop has re-entered the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 1.8, 1.4 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma's Silsila Badlate Riston Ka is back on the TRP chart. The show has occupied 18th place with 2.0 ratings.