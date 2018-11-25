English
Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Tops TRP Chart; Indian Idol At Top 5 Slot; Kasautii Is Back On TRP Chart

By
    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 46 (November 10 -November 16, 2018) are out. Naagin 3 refuses to give its place to any other show! Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have retained their second and third places respectively. While Sony TV's Indian Idol has occupied fifth slot, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Ki is back in TRP race. Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed improvement in its ratings and Dance Plus 4 has seen a major drop.

    Among channels, Sony TV is topping the TRP chart. The channel has pushed Star Plus and Colors TV to the second and third places, respectively. Zee TV has occupied fourth place.

    Top Three Shows

    Colors show, Naagin 3 and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have retained their top three spots. The shows have managed to get 4.0, 3.4 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Dance Plus 4

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to jump to the six place. The show has managed to get 2.6 TRP ratings. Dance Plus 4 has witnessed a major down in its ratings. The show has managed to occupy 20th place, with 1.8 ratings.

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

    Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is back in TRP race. The show has managed to occupy 10th place with 2.5 TRP ratings. Colors show. Colors' Bigg Boss 12 has retained its 17th place and has managed to get 1.6 (weekdays) and 2.4 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings.

    KBC & Indian Idol

    While Sony TV's Indian Idol has witnessed a major jump (the show has occupied fifth place with 2.7 TRP ratings), Kaun Banega Crorepati has occupied 13th spot, with 2.3 TRP ratings.

    Re-entries & Exit

    India's Got Talent and Qayamat Ki Raat are out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 1.3 and 1.4 TRP ratings, respectively. Ishq Mein Marjawan and Krishna Chali London have re-entered the 2.1 and 1.9 TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy 15th and 19th places, with TRP ratings, respectively.

    Other Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

    Popular shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Roop, Bepannaah and Ishqbaaz are out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 1.5, 0.9, 1.3, 1.0 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Sony Entertainment Television - 446019
    2. Star Plus - 445487
    3. Colors - 420079
    4. Zee TV - 398454
    5. Star Bharat - 345975
    6. Sony SAB - 341477
    7. Star Utsav - 206050
    8. Sony Pal - 180446
    9. Zee Anmol - 140620
    10. &TV - 118864

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 8747
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7539
    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6391
    4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6307
    5. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 5900
    6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5685
    7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5655
    8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 5598
    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 5483
    10. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 5434
    11. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 5161
    12. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5085
    13. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 5045
    14. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4934
    15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4669
    16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4502
    17. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4435
    18. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4273
    19. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4120
    20. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) - 4076

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 2:13 [IST]
