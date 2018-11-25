 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Tops TRP Chart; Indian Idol At Top 5 Slot; Kasautii Is Back On TRP Chart

Top Three Shows

Colors show, Naagin 3 and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have retained their top three spots. The shows have managed to get 4.0, 3.4 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Dance Plus 4

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to jump to the six place. The show has managed to get 2.6 TRP ratings. Dance Plus 4 has witnessed a major down in its ratings. The show has managed to occupy 20th place, with 1.8 ratings.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is back in TRP race. The show has managed to occupy 10th place with 2.5 TRP ratings. Colors show. Colors' Bigg Boss 12 has retained its 17th place and has managed to get 1.6 (weekdays) and 2.4 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings.

KBC & Indian Idol

While Sony TV's Indian Idol has witnessed a major jump (the show has occupied fifth place with 2.7 TRP ratings), Kaun Banega Crorepati has occupied 13th spot, with 2.3 TRP ratings.

Re-entries & Exit

India's Got Talent and Qayamat Ki Raat are out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 1.3 and 1.4 TRP ratings, respectively. Ishq Mein Marjawan and Krishna Chali London have re-entered the 2.1 and 1.9 TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy 15th and 19th places, with TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Popular shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Roop, Bepannaah and Ishqbaaz are out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 1.5, 0.9, 1.3, 1.0 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.