 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the seventh spot and managed to get 2.2 ratings. It's spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has retained its top slot with 3.0 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the second spot. The show has managed to get 2. 7 ratings. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has occupied third spot. The show has managed to get 2.5 ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Ishqbaaz is out of the TRP race. The show has managed to get 1.8 ratings. Naamkaran, which was at 18th spot last week, is now at 14th spot and has managed to get 1.9 TRP ratings.

Bepannaah

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's show, Bepannaah which was at 12th place, has dropped down to the 16th spot. The show has managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings.

Tu Aashiqui & Jeet Gayi To Piya M/Aapke Aa Jane Se

Tu Aashiqui is back on TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings. Zee TV's show, Jeet Gayi To Piya M/Aapke Aa Jane Se has entered the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 20th space and has got 1.3 ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has retained its ratings (0.5 TRP ratings), while Chandrakanta has seen a small drop in its ratings (1.1 TRP ratings, respectively). Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have managed to get 0.4 ratings. CID has seen a drop in ratings (0.6 ratings).