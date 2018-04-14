 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 14 (March 31-April 4), 2018, are here. Star Bharat becomes the top one channel and Colors TV has dropped down to the second spot. Star Plus is at the third spot, while Zee TV is at the fourth spot. Sony TV has dropped down to the sixth spot.
Among shows, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down and Ishqbaaz is out of TRP race. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have bagged the second and third spot, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the seventh spot and managed to get 2.2 ratings. It's spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has retained its top slot with 3.0 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the second spot. The show has managed to get 2. 7 ratings. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has occupied third spot. The show has managed to get 2.5 ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran
Ishqbaaz is out of the TRP race. The show has managed to get 1.8 ratings. Naamkaran, which was at 18th spot last week, is now at 14th spot and has managed to get 1.9 TRP ratings.
Bepannaah
Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's show, Bepannaah which was at 12th place, has dropped down to the 16th spot. The show has managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings.
Tu Aashiqui & Jeet Gayi To Piya M/Aapke Aa Jane Se
Tu Aashiqui is back on TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings. Zee TV's show, Jeet Gayi To Piya M/Aapke Aa Jane Se has entered the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 20th space and has got 1.3 ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has retained its ratings (0.5 TRP ratings), while Chandrakanta has seen a small drop in its ratings (1.1 TRP ratings, respectively). Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa and Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have managed to get 0.4 ratings. CID has seen a drop in ratings (0.6 ratings).
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Bharat - 356727
2. Colors - 353153
3. Star Plus - 352580
4. Zee TV - 326288
5. SAB TV - 86256
6. Sony TV - 279487
7. Sony Pal - 215438
8. Star Utsav - 177001
9. Zee Anmol - 160364
10. &TV - 128665
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6577
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5853
3. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5600
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 5419
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors TV) - 5284
6. Rising Star (Colors TV) - 5255
7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 4945
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4814
9. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4792
10. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4599
11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors TV) - 4458
12. Udaan (Colors) - 4427
13. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4163
14. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4127
15. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 4002
16. Bepannaah (Colors TV) - 3945
17. Jiji Maa (Star Bharat) - 3193
18. Tu Aashiqui (Colors TV) - 3186
19. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors TV) - 2811
20. Jeet Gayi To Piya M/Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 2787
