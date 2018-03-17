 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Witnesses Major DROP; Rising Star Tribute To Sridevi Is On Top Slot!

Colors Shows

Colors is ruling the roast, thanks to the shows, Rising Star, Shakti, Udaan, Ishq Mein Marjawa, Tu Aashiqui, Laado and Shani. Rising Star that paid tribute to Sridevi, has managed to get 2.8 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya have retained their fifth and first places, respectively. While Kundali Bhagya is ruling the TRP chart with 2.9 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 2.8 ratings.

YHM & YRKKH

Star Plus' shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down to the sixth and ninth positions, respectively. While the former show has managed to get 2.5 ratings, YRKKH has got 2.3 TRP ratings.

Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz

Naamkaran has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.4 ratings. Ishqbaaz has dropped down to 17th spot and has managed to get 1.7 ratings.

New Entries & Shows That Have Vanished On TRP Chart This Week

Dil Se Dil Tak and Zindagi Mahek Ki have vanished from the TRP chart. Both the shows have managed to get 1.3 ratings. On the other hand, Amul DID Little Masters has managed to enter the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.9 ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has managed to get 0.7 ratings, while Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.1 TRP ratings. Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 1.0 ratings and 1.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has managed to get 0.6 ratings. Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya have managed to get 0.5 ratings. CID has got 0.9 ratings.