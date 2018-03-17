 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Witnesses Major DROP; Rising Star Tribute To Sridevi Is On Top Slot!

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 10 (March 3-March 9), 2018, are here. Colors TV has maintained its first position. Zee TV, which was at fourth spot, has occupied the second spot, this week. Star Plus has witnessed a major drop. It is at the sixth spot, while Star Bharat, Sony TV, SAB TV are at third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
Among the shows, Kundali Bhagya rules the roost. Colors' show, Rising Star, which aired 'Tribute To Sridevi' episode, has occupied the third spot. Star Plus' Naamkaran is out of TRP race!
Colors Shows
Colors is ruling the roast, thanks to the shows, Rising Star, Shakti, Udaan, Ishq Mein Marjawa, Tu Aashiqui, Laado and Shani. Rising Star that paid tribute to Sridevi, has managed to get 2.8 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya have retained their fifth and first places, respectively. While Kundali Bhagya is ruling the TRP chart with 2.9 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 2.8 ratings.
YHM & YRKKH
Star Plus' shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down to the sixth and ninth positions, respectively. While the former show has managed to get 2.5 ratings, YRKKH has got 2.3 TRP ratings.
Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz
Naamkaran has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.4 ratings. Ishqbaaz has dropped down to 17th spot and has managed to get 1.7 ratings.
New Entries & Shows That Have Vanished On TRP Chart This Week
Dil Se Dil Tak and Zindagi Mahek Ki have vanished from the TRP chart. Both the shows have managed to get 1.3 ratings. On the other hand, Amul DID Little Masters has managed to enter the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.9 ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has managed to get 0.7 ratings, while Chandrakanta has managed to get 1.1 TRP ratings. Belan Wali Bahu and Maha Kaali have managed to get 1.0 ratings and 1.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has managed to get 0.6 ratings. Sony TV's Ek Deewaana Tha and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya have managed to get 0.5 ratings. CID has got 0.9 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 387455
2. Zee TV - 384339
3. Star Bharat - 367215
4. Sony TV - 339836
5. SAB TV - 304973
6. Star Plus - 303196
7. Sony Pal - 226790
8. Star Utsav - 169781
9. Zee Anmol - 161006
10. &TV - 135947
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6414
2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 6251
3. Rising Star Tribute To Sridevi (Colors) - 6147
4. Super Dancer (Sony TV) - 6081
5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6081
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5522
7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5194
8. Udaan (Colors) - 5178
9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)- 5121
10. Ishq Mein Marjawa (Colors) - 4987
11. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4719
12. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4609
13. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4349
14. Amul DID Little Masters (Zee TV) - 4202
15. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 4061
16. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 3935
17. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3847
18. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3818
19. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 3707
20. Shani (Colors) - 3650
