 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus On Top Slot; Radhakrishn In Top 5; Kasautii Zindagi Kay Drops Down!

Top Three Shows

Colors show, Naagin 3 and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have retained their top three spots. The shows have managed to get 4.1, 3.3 and 3.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Dance Plus 4

While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth place, Dance Plus 4 has witnessed a jump on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

Both Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and Colors' Bigg Boss 12 have witnessed a drop on the TRP chart. The show have occupied 12th and 18th places, and managed to get 2.3 and 1.9 (weekdays) & 2.1 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings, respectively.

KBC & Indian Idol

Sony TV's both shows Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati have dropped down on the TRP chart. While the former has occupied 10th place with 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, KBC has occupied 11th slot with TRP ratings.

Radhakrishn & Shakti

While Star Bharat's Radhakrishn has occupied fifth place with 2.7 TRP ratings, Colors' show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has dropped down to 13th place with 2.3 TRP ratings.

Other Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Popular shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Roop, Bepannaah and Ishqbaaz are out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 1.5, 0.6, 1.3, 0.9 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.