Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus On Top Slot; Radhakrishn In Top 5; Kasautii Zindagi Kay Drops Down!

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 47 (November 17 -November 23, 2018) are out. Colors' Naagin 3, Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, and Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have first four places. Sony TV's both shows Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Colors' Bigg Boss have witnessed drop on the TRP chart. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have retained their sixth place and eight places, respectively.

    Among channels, Star Plus is back on top slot. The channel has pushed Sony TV to the second spot. Zee TV has occupied third place, while Colors TV has dropped down to the fourth place.

    Top Three Shows

    Colors show, Naagin 3 and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have retained their top three spots. The shows have managed to get 4.1, 3.3 and 3.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Dance Plus 4

    While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth place, Dance Plus 4 has witnessed a jump on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 12

    Both Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and Colors' Bigg Boss 12 have witnessed a drop on the TRP chart. The show have occupied 12th and 18th places, and managed to get 2.3 and 1.9 (weekdays) & 2.1 (weekend ka vaar) TRP ratings, respectively.

    KBC & Indian Idol

    Sony TV's both shows Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati have dropped down on the TRP chart. While the former has occupied 10th place with 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, KBC has occupied 11th slot with TRP ratings.

    Radhakrishn & Shakti

    While Star Bharat's Radhakrishn has occupied fifth place with 2.7 TRP ratings, Colors' show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has dropped down to 13th place with 2.3 TRP ratings.

    Other Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

    Popular shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Roop, Bepannaah and Ishqbaaz are out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 1.5, 0.6, 1.3, 0.9 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 495952
    2. Sony Entertainment Television - 446561
    3. Zee TV - 419733
    4. Colors - 412030
    5. Star Bharat - 372298
    6. Sony SAB - 315458
    7. Star Utsav - 214839
    8. Sony Pal - 172893
    9. Zee Anmol - 154868
    10. &TV - 114770

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9093
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7378
    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6826
    4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6529
    5. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 6003
    6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5979
    7. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5859
    8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SONY SAB) - 5784
    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 5681
    10. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 5388
    11. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 5156
    12. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 5156
    13. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5153
    14. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) - 4840
    15. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4755
    16. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4666
    17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4602
    18. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4375
    19. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4268
    20. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4161

