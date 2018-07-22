 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol Enters Top 10 Slot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Down!

Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane

Naagin 3 has retained the top spot. The show has got 4.2 ratings. Colors' other show, Dance Deewane has dropped down to the sixth place. The show has managed to get 2.7 ratings.

TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the second spot with 3.3 ratings, pushing Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya to the third and fourth places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 3.2 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has still not managed to re-enter the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.0 ratings. Star Plus' other show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the seventh spot with 2.6 TRP ratings.

Bepannaah, Ishqbaaz & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has dropped down to the 17th spot with 1.5 ratings. Colors' show, Bepannaah jumped to 16th place with 1.5 ratings, while Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka dropped down to 19th spot and managed to get 1.4 ratings.

New Entries & Exit

Apart From YHM, India's Best Dramebaaz (1.1 ratings) and Nimki Mukhiya (1.2 ratings) have vanished from the TRP chart. Indian Idol and Piya Albela have entered the TRP chart. While former has occupied 10th place with 2.0 TRP ratings, Piya Albela has occupied 20th spot with 1.3 ratings.