 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol Enters Top 10 Slot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Down!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 28 (July 7-July 13, 2018) are here. Naagin 3 remains rock solid at first place, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen a huge jump. TMKOC has pushed Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya to the third and fourth places, respectively. Sony TV's Indian Idol enters the TRP chart. The show has occupied 10th spot. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is out of TRP race, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the seventh spot.
Among channels, Colors TV, Zee TV and Star Plus have retained their top 3 slots.
Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane
Naagin 3 has retained the top spot. The show has got 4.2 ratings. Colors' other show, Dance Deewane has dropped down to the sixth place. The show has managed to get 2.7 ratings.
TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the second spot with 3.3 ratings, pushing Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya to the third and fourth places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 3.2 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has still not managed to re-enter the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.0 ratings. Star Plus' other show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the seventh spot with 2.6 TRP ratings.
Bepannaah, Ishqbaaz & Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has dropped down to the 17th spot with 1.5 ratings. Colors' show, Bepannaah jumped to 16th place with 1.5 ratings, while Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka dropped down to 19th spot and managed to get 1.4 ratings.
New Entries & Exit
Apart From YHM, India's Best Dramebaaz (1.1 ratings) and Nimki Mukhiya (1.2 ratings) have vanished from the TRP chart. Indian Idol and Piya Albela have entered the TRP chart. While former has occupied 10th place with 2.0 TRP ratings, Piya Albela has occupied 20th spot with 1.3 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 374843
2. Zee TV - 345909
3. STAR Plus - 345266
4. SONY SAB - 300846
5. Sony Entertainment Television - 298959
6. STAR Bharat - 256610
7. Sony Pal - 174068
8. STAR Utsav - 158089
9. Zee Anmol - 148372
10. Rishtey - 122820
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9258
2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 7228
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7074
4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6779
5. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 6283
6. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6024
7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5795
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5287
9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5205
10. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 4339
11. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) - 3972
12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 3626
13. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3597
14. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3596
15. Udaan (Colors) - 3424
16. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3299
17. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3220
18. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) - 3047
19. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 3045
20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 2964
