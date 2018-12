 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: TMKOC In Top 3; Kasautii Zindagii Kay Climbs Up; Ishqbaaz Is Back On TRP Chart!

The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 51 (December 15 - December 21, 2018) are out. Colors' Naagin 3 continues to rule the TRP chart. While Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has retained its second place, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have climbed up on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy third and seventh places, respectively. Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, which was out of TRP race, is back at 20th spot.

Among channels, Star Plus, Zee TV, Colors and Sony TV have occupied top four slots.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 508025

2. Zee TV - 435917

3. Colors - 382716

4. Sony Entertainment Television - 368641

5. Star Bharat - 341673

6. SAB TV - 299705

7. Star Utsav - 195085

8. Sony Pal - 154418

9. Zee Anmol - 144312

10. &TV - 135752

Top 20 Shows

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 8437

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7347

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6733

4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 6627

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6623

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6341

7. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 6338

8. Sony TV's Indian Idol 6012

9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 5953

10. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5675

11. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 5629

12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5424

13. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5139

14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 5109

15. Dance Plus - 4 (Star Plus) - 4775

16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4697

17. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4477

18. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4449

19. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4395

20. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4127

