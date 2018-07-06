 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Out Of TRP Race; Qayamat Ki Raat & Kaun Hai Get HUGE Opening

Naagin 3

Naagin 3 has occupied the top spot with TRP ratings. The show has got 4.4 ratings. Looks like Surbhi and Anita starrer show is not ready to leave the top slot to any other shows!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the second place. While the former has managed to get 3.0 ratings, Kundali Bhagya has got 3.3 ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is out of the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.1 ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the eight place. The show has managed to get 2.4 TRP ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Bepannaah

Both Ishqbaaz and Bepannaah have dropped down on the TRP chart. While the former has occupied 18th place and has got 1.4 ratings, Bepannaah has managed to occupy 20th slot with 1.3 ratings.

Qayamat Ki Raat & Kaun Hai

New shows, Qayamat Ki Raat and Kaun Hai have got huge openings. While Vivek Dahiya's show (QKR) has occupied seventh place with 2.5 ratings, Kaun Hai has occupied 11th place with 1.8 TRP ratings.

New Entries & Exit

Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (1.2 ratings) and Piya Albela (1.1 ratings) have vanished from the TRP chart. Along with Qayamat Ki Raat and Kaun Hai, Kesh King Gold Awards (1.3 TRP ratings) has entered the TRP chart.