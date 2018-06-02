 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses Major Drop, Ishqbaaz Returns To Top 10 Slot!

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 21 (May 19-May 25), 2018, are here. Zee TV, Star Plus and Colors TV retain their top three slots.
Among shows, Zee TV's shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have retained their first two places, while Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped down to the fourth spot. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a major drop in its rankings, while Ishqbaaz returns to top 10 slot. Zee TV's show, Aapke Aajane Se has entered the top 10 slot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya rules the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the third spot with 2.4 ratings, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has witnessed a major drop in its ratings and ranking. The show has occupied 12th place with 1.5 TRP ratings.
Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah
Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped to the fourth spot. The show has retained its ratings (2.4 TRP ratings). Colors' show Bepannaah, which was at 13th place last week, has occupied 11th place, this week. The show has managed to get 1.5 ratings.
Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumar Bejawala & Aapke Aajane Se
Ishqbaaz returns to the top 10 slot! The show has managed to occupy ninth spot, with 1.6 ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bejawala, which was at the fifth spot last week, has dropped down to the seventh place. The show has managed to get 1.9 ratings. Zee TV's show, Aapke Aajane Se has occupied 10th spot with 1.5 ratings.
New Entries & Exit
Krishna Chali London and DID Li'l Masters have entered the TRP chart. While the former has managed to occupy 18th place and has got 1.3 ratings, DID Li'l Masters has occupied 20th spot with 1.1 TRP ratings. Tu Aashiqui has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.0 ratings.
Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' show, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has managed to get 1.0. Colors shows, Kasam and Dil Se Dil Tak have got 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively. &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 0.6 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Zee TV - 350371
2. Star Plus - 304837
3. Colors - 280387
4. SAB TV - 267954
5. Star Bharat - 262389
6. Sony TV - 253396
7. Zee Anmol - 197234
8. Rishtey - 192102
9. Sony Pal - 191887
10. Star Utsav - 145266
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6429
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6267
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5355
4. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5331
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4439
6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4393
7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4221
8. Udaan (Colors) - 3677
9. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3569
10. Aapke Aajane Se (Zee TV) - 3391
11. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3337
12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 3262
13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3257
14. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 3088
15. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 2990
16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2868
17. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 2858
18. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 2784
19. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee Anmol) - 2559
20. DID Li'l Masters (Zee TV) - 2461
