 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses Major Drop, Ishqbaaz Returns To Top 10 Slot!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya rules the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the third spot with 2.4 ratings, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has witnessed a major drop in its ratings and ranking. The show has occupied 12th place with 1.5 TRP ratings.

Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah

Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped to the fourth spot. The show has retained its ratings (2.4 TRP ratings). Colors' show Bepannaah, which was at 13th place last week, has occupied 11th place, this week. The show has managed to get 1.5 ratings.

Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumar Bejawala & Aapke Aajane Se

Ishqbaaz returns to the top 10 slot! The show has managed to occupy ninth spot, with 1.6 ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bejawala, which was at the fifth spot last week, has dropped down to the seventh place. The show has managed to get 1.9 ratings. Zee TV's show, Aapke Aajane Se has occupied 10th spot with 1.5 ratings.

New Entries & Exit

Krishna Chali London and DID Li'l Masters have entered the TRP chart. While the former has managed to occupy 18th place and has got 1.3 ratings, DID Li'l Masters has occupied 20th spot with 1.1 TRP ratings. Tu Aashiqui has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.0 ratings.

Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' show, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has managed to get 1.0. Colors shows, Kasam and Dil Se Dil Tak have got 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively. &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 0.6 ratings.