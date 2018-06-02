English
 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses Major Drop, Ishqbaaz Returns To Top 10 Slot!

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses Major Drop, Ishqbaaz Returns To Top 10 Slot!

    The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 21 (May 19-May 25), 2018, are here. Zee TV, Star Plus and Colors TV retain their top three slots.

    Among shows, Zee TV's shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have retained their first two places, while Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped down to the fourth spot. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a major drop in its rankings, while Ishqbaaz returns to top 10 slot. Zee TV's show, Aapke Aajane Se has entered the top 10 slot.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya rules the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the third spot with 2.4 ratings, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has witnessed a major drop in its ratings and ranking. The show has occupied 12th place with 1.5 TRP ratings.

    Ishq Subhan Allah & Bepannaah

    Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has dropped to the fourth spot. The show has retained its ratings (2.4 TRP ratings). Colors' show Bepannaah, which was at 13th place last week, has occupied 11th place, this week. The show has managed to get 1.5 ratings.

    Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumar Bejawala & Aapke Aajane Se

    Ishqbaaz returns to the top 10 slot! The show has managed to occupy ninth spot, with 1.6 ratings. Kulfi Kumar Bejawala, which was at the fifth spot last week, has dropped down to the seventh place. The show has managed to get 1.9 ratings. Zee TV's show, Aapke Aajane Se has occupied 10th spot with 1.5 ratings.

    New Entries & Exit

    Krishna Chali London and DID Li'l Masters have entered the TRP chart. While the former has managed to occupy 18th place and has got 1.3 ratings, DID Li'l Masters has occupied 20th spot with 1.1 TRP ratings. Tu Aashiqui has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.0 ratings.

    Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

    Star Plus' show, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has managed to get 1.0. Colors shows, Kasam and Dil Se Dil Tak have got 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively. &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 0.6 ratings.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Zee TV - 350371
    2. Star Plus - 304837
    3. Colors - 280387
    4. SAB TV - 267954
    5. Star Bharat - 262389
    6. Sony TV - 253396
    7. Zee Anmol - 197234
    8. Rishtey - 192102
    9. Sony Pal - 191887
    10. Star Utsav - 145266

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6429
    2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6267
    3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5355
    4. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5331
    5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4439
    6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4393
    7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4221
    8. Udaan (Colors) - 3677
    9. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3569
    10. Aapke Aajane Se (Zee TV) - 3391
    11. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3337
    12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 3262
    13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3257
    14. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 3088
    15. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 2990
    16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2868
    17. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 2858
    18. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 2784
    19. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee Anmol) - 2559
    20. DID Li'l Masters (Zee TV) - 2461

