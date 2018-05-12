 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Retains Top Slot, Jennifer-Harshad’s Bepannaah Is Back At 10th Spot!

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 18 (April 28-May 4), 2018, are here. Zee TV, Star Plus, Star Bharat and Colors TV have retained their top four spots. Sony TV occupies sixth spot.
Among shows, Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya retains its top spot, while Kumkum Bhagya has pushed Ishq Subhan Allah to the third spot. Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's show Bepannaah is back at the 10th spot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya is back at the second spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first place. While the former has managed to get 2.5 ratings, Kundali Bhagya has got 2.8 TRP ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran
Star Plus' Naamkaran has dropped down to the 14th spot, while Ishqbaaz has retained its 12th spot. Both the shows have managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain its fourth place, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the seventh spot. YRKKH has got 2.2 ratings, while YHM has got 1.9 TRP ratings.
Bepannaah & Ishq Subhan Allah
Zee TV's show, Ishq Subhan Allah starring Eisha Singh has dropped down to the third spot. The show has managed to get 2.4 TRP ratings. Colors show, Bepannaah, which stars Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra in the lead role has bounced back to the 10th spot. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings.
New Entry & Exit
Zee TV's Kaalire has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 0.9 ratings. Star Bharat's show. Star Bharat's Mayavi Maling has entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied 18th spot, with 1.3 TRP ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
While Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has retained its rating (0.6 TRP ratings), Maha Kaali has seen a small drop in its rating (0.7 ratings). Belan Wali Bahu and Chandrakanta have seen a small drop in its ratings (0.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively).
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has seen a small drop in its ratings (0.4 ratings). Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have managed to get 0.3 ratings each, while CID has got 0.5 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Zee TV - 324219
2. Star Plus - 301911
3. STAR Bharat - 299344
4. Colors - 274688
5. SAB TV - 255501
6. Sony TV - 246399
7. Sony Pal - 193786
8. Rishtey - 183174
9. Zee Anmol - 175559
10. Star Utsav - 137726
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6233
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5445
3. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5371
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 4762
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4673
6. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4211
7. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4177
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 3828
9. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3403
10. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3374
11. Jiji Maa (Star Bharat) - 3336
12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3336
13. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus)-3256
14. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3247
15. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 3100
16. Udaan (Colors) - 2975
17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 2959
18. Mayavi Maling (Star Bharat) - 2837
19. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 2812
20. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 2703
