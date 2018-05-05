 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart, Colors TV Drops Down, Naamkaran Jumps To Top 10 Slot

Related Articles
The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 17 (April 21-April 27), 2018, are here. Zee TV tops the TRP charts, pushing Star Plus to the second and Star Bharat to the third places, respectively. Colors drops down to the fourth place.
Among shows, Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Ishq Subhan Allah have maintained its first two spots. Kumkum Bhagya is back on the third spot, pushing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to the fourth place.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya is back to the third spot. The show has managed to get 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot with 3.1 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the fourth spot and has managed to get 2.5 ratings. Yeh Hai Mohabbatien has managed to occupy the sixth spot, with 2.0 ratings.
Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz
Soon to go off air, Naamkaran bounces back to the 10th spot, pushing Ishqbaaz to the 12th place. While Naamkaran has managed to get 1,7 ratings, Ishqbaaz has got 1.6 TRP ratings.
Bepannaah & Ishq Subhan Allah
Colors' show, Bepannaah has retained its 16th spot and has managed to get 1.5 ratings, while Zee TV's show Ishq Subhan Allah has maintained its first spot with 2.9 ratings.
New Entries & Exit
Zee TV's shows Mahek and Kaalire have entered the TRP chart. While the former has occupied 17th place, Kaalire has managed to occupy 20th spot. Both the shows (maha episodes) have managed to get 1.2 ratings. Star Bharat's Saam Daam Dand Bhed has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.0 TRP ratings.
Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Maha Kaali have retained their ratings (0.6 and 0.8 ratings, respectively). Belan Wali Bahu and Chandrakanta have seen a small drop in its ratings (0.6 and 1.0 ratings, respectively).
Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart
Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has retained 0.5 ratings. Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Ek Deewaana Tha and CID have managed to get 0.4, 0.3 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Zee TV - 356243
2. Star Plus - 322890
3. Star Bharat - 313377
4. Colors - 305628
5. SAB TV - 269382
6. Sony TV - 253465
7. Sony Pal - 198824
8. Rishtey - 185097
9. Zee Anmol - 173862
10. Star Utsav - 151805
Top 20 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6892
2. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 6449
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5832
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5528
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5409
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4497
7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4133
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 4035
9. Jiji Maa (Star Bharat) - 3709
10. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3700
11. Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 3671
12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3560
13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3539
14. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 3534
15. Udaan (Colors) - 3388
16. Bepannaah (Colors) - 3214
17. Mahek (Zee TV) - 3160
18. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3075
19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3064
20. Kaalire (Zee TV) - 2719
