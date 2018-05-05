 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart, Colors TV Drops Down, Naamkaran Jumps To Top 10 Slot

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is back to the third spot. The show has managed to get 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot with 3.1 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the fourth spot and has managed to get 2.5 ratings. Yeh Hai Mohabbatien has managed to occupy the sixth spot, with 2.0 ratings.

Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz

Soon to go off air, Naamkaran bounces back to the 10th spot, pushing Ishqbaaz to the 12th place. While Naamkaran has managed to get 1,7 ratings, Ishqbaaz has got 1.6 TRP ratings.

Bepannaah & Ishq Subhan Allah

Colors' show, Bepannaah has retained its 16th spot and has managed to get 1.5 ratings, while Zee TV's show Ishq Subhan Allah has maintained its first spot with 2.9 ratings.

New Entries & Exit

Zee TV's shows Mahek and Kaalire have entered the TRP chart. While the former has occupied 17th place, Kaalire has managed to occupy 20th spot. Both the shows (maha episodes) have managed to get 1.2 ratings. Star Bharat's Saam Daam Dand Bhed has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.0 TRP ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Colors' shows, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Maha Kaali have retained their ratings (0.6 and 0.8 ratings, respectively). Belan Wali Bahu and Chandrakanta have seen a small drop in its ratings (0.6 and 1.0 ratings, respectively).

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has retained 0.5 ratings. Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Ek Deewaana Tha and CID have managed to get 0.4, 0.3 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.