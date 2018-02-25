 »   »   » Legendary Actress Sridevi’s Death: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani & Others Offer Condolences

Divyanka Tripathi

"I wish this wasn't true! She's gone?!! She was an ocean of talent and a wonderful home maker! There was so much more to her... You'll be missed @SrideviBKapoor.Bidding adieu with a heavy heart.#RIP."

Arjun Bijlani

‏"One of my favourite actresses #Sridevi mam has passed away.such sad and shocking news .strength to the family.#RIPSridevi .🙏"

Karanvir & Gautam

Karanvir Bohra: ‏#sridevi no more. Got up to such sad news. It feels like a personal loss. My condolences to the family. #omnamahshivaya🙏.

Gautam Rode: Woke up to this sad news. May God give strength to the entire family. Rest in Peace #Sridevi ji.

Ronit Roy

‏"Shocked and Saddened by your passing Ma'am. R.I.P. Can never forget how sweetly you treated me when I worked with you as a newcomer. #DarkDay."

Vivek Dahiya

"Big SADMA to all of us. As sad and heartbreaking this is, your charm will live on as long as there is Bollywood! #RIP #Sridevi."

Bandgi Kalra

"I am still in shock after reading this news I still hope it to be a rumour . Loosing a legend like you is a great loss for our industry . There is no beauty like you mam !! R.I.P @sridevi.kapoor 😔😔😓"

Vikas Gupta

"There is so much I want to write but than I feel whatever I write would fall short of what I feel right now . You have been an impact that each and everyone of us had felt . The emotions we went through with you . Looking at you made me smile and I still remember our last conversation and it will be etched in my memory forever. Thankyou Maam for being so kind always . May you rest in peace knowing you have left a legacy behind #RIP."

Sayantani Ghosh

"#rip sridevi mam..I wish this was not true ..what a loss..wherever u are may u be at peace ..u hv inspired all with ur skills ,acting ,dancing n an impeccable comic timing ..an endless list of my fav movies ..we will miss u."

Nisha Rawal

"All of 55 and with such legendary work behind her, she leaves us shocked and unprepared for this utter loss. My heart reaches out to her family and loved ones. Thank u God for sending such talent our way. Prayers Prayers Prayers🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Niti & Yuvika

Niti Taylor: Waking up to this. Life is so uncertain. RIP #sridevi Shocking.

Yuvika Chaudhary: Very sad news - :( Sridevi ji is no more. Got passed away in Dubai . Unbelievable .

Shardha Arya

"We weren't ready for this! I wasn't ready for this... wouldn't ever be! Thank You ma'am for the numerous ways in which you blessed my childhood, influenced my career path and inspired me to constantly better myself. Loss irreplaceable! #herlasttweet 💔"

Karan Mehra

"Shocked & sad to hear about the legendary soul, I have admired & looked upto leave us forever 😔 May she travel in peace🙏"

Karishma Sharma

"In a state of shock, too sad too soon. Condolences to all who loved and admired her. Life can be so unpredictable. Sad. RIP Sridevi."