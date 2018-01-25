 »   »   » Lions Gold Awards: Bigg Boss 11’s Vikas Gupta, KVB, Kamya Punjabi & Others Bag Awards (PICS)

Karanvir Bohra Bags Lions Gold Awards

Sharing a picture, KVB wrote, "Thank you #lionsgoldawards for this honor. My first award for a host #IndiasBestJudwaah ...Thank you @ZeeTV @monozygoticsolutions @instaraghu @rajivlakshman for this opportunity.I could never thank you guys enough 😘😘😘."

KVB With Vikas Gupta

Karanvir also shared a picture snapped with Bigg Boss 11 finalist, Vikas Gupta and wrote, "Soooooooooooo good to see you @lostboyjourney #lionsgoldaward."

Vikas Gupta Bags Lions Gold Awards

"Tv Personality of the Year . Styled by @chandnikdoshi Garments @bharat_reshma ♥️This is special for me cause it's my first for being in front of the camera #BigBoss11 Thankyou @colorstv @endemolshineind and all the #Gharwale ."

Vikas Writes...

"The show became cause of each and every of us . This award but is dedicated to people who supported me on the journey #Lostsouls #Myfriends and @siddharthhgupta my baby brother who put everything out there for me supporting me . Thankyou all #Lostboys #livelaughlove."

Kamya Punjabi Bags Lions Gold Awards

Kamya shared a picture and wrote, "One more for #Preeto ❤️ keep the love flowing #24thlionsgoldawards2017 #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski #Gratitude #ganapatibappamorya."

Manveer Gujjar Bags Lions Gold Awards

Manveer Gujjar shared a video on Instagram thanking everyone for their support. He wrote, "Another Award! #liongoldawards #gratitude #blessed ... Aapka Apna ManVeer..."

Vatsal Sheth Bags Lions Gold Awards

Vatsal shared a picture and wrote, "Won an award for Haasil at the Lions Gold Awards. I feel on the top of the world...I got my parents to come on the stage and receive it. It was held at Bhaidas hall. My parents almost every week go there to watch gujarati plays but have never ever been on the Bhaidas hall stage."

Vatsal Wrote...

"They sacrificed so much in their life to put me on stage/screen. Today I feel so happy that I could get on them on this same stage. It was such an emotional moment for them & me... Thank you Mom Thank you Dad for everything 🙏🏼 #proudParents #HappySon #ProudSon #Haasil #Award #BestActor #Emotional #Lionsclub."

Siddharth Malhotra

"#haasil gets the awards for best tv show last night ... @vattyboy for best actor and @nikifying for best actress ..it feels good when u set out to create something new on tv in terms of language and content and then that's awarded... this belongs to the writers @instasammeer Radhika , Roopal and Rohini... this belongs to team @sonytvofficial this is for all the technicians and actors and a sign to follow ur heart and conviction to keep trying to do something different !!!"

Gurmeet & Debina Perform

Gurmeet shared a video and wrote, "Last rehearsal,5 mins to go for the performance...Super excited 😜 #lionsgoldawards." Debina too, shared a video and wrote, "Show ready #lionsgoldawards #goldengirl."

Faisal Khan Perform

Faisal shared a video and wrote, "30Recreating the History 🗡 Always wanted to Dance on my own Track "MAHARANA PRATAP THEME SONG" as MAHARANA PRATAP 😊 Thank you #LionsGoldAwards and #RajuManwani sir for making it possible 🙏🏻 #Technicalrehearsals."