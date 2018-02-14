 »   »   » LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Nakuul, Drashti, Sanaya & Others Share CUTE Pictures On Valentine’s Day!

Ankita-Karan

Ankita Bhargava shared an adorable picture snapped with Karan Patel and wrote, "U,I Love! ?? Happy Valentines Day To My Best-est friend in the World! @karan9198."

Drashti-Neeraj

Drashti Dhami shared a boomerang video that feature her husband, Neeraj Khemka and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day !!!! Love is in the air !!!! ??????????"

Bharti-Harsh

Bharti Singh shared a picture snapped with Harsh Limbachiyaa and wrote, "I love you for all that you are... All you have been and all you're yet to be. Love you @haarshlimbachiyaa30...Happy Valentine's Day to all you lovely people! #instalove #valentineday #loveisintheair."

Debina-Gurmeet

Debina Bonnerjee shared a hot picture snapped with her husband, Gurmeet Choudhary and wrote, "To my valentine!!! This picture truly depicts me u and us !! U r my alter wing. Hovering on top protecting and motivating me to fly high?????????"

Nakuul-Jankee

Nakuul Mehta shared a picture snapped with his wife, Jankee and just wrote, "??" Well, looks like the actor went short with words, while he is with his lovely wife!

Anita-Rohit

Rohit Reddy shared a picture and expressed that he wants to grow old with his lady. He wrote, "Baby, lets grow old together, We'll keep each other company, In highs and lows, Let there be as many! Promises we shall make to keep, As difficult as they may be, Baby, lets grow old together, We'll keep each other company..."

Hiten-Gauri

Hiten Tejwani shared an old picture snapped with his wife, Gauri Pradhan and wrote, "I wouldn't have had this journey any other way. Happy Valentine's Day,My love❤️ #Valentinesday #unconditionallove #lifeofht #hitentejwani #lovehertoinfinity #myeverything #gauriandhiten #ght."

Sanaya-Mohit

Sharing this picture, Sanaya Irani wrote, "Happy Valentines Day everyone keep spreading the ??????," while Mohit Sehgal shared a boomerang video and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day everyone ❤️"

Gautam-Pankhuri

The newlywed, Gautam and Pankhuri are in Kerala. While Pankhuri shared this picture and wrote, "Mrs and Mr Valentine! ??" Gautam wrote, "With my Valentine ?? Happy Valentine's Day Friends." ????

Prince-Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chourdhary, who recently got engaged, shared this adorable picture. Prince wrote, "The course of true love never did run smooth, but her "Yes" will last today, tomorrow and every day! #HappyValentinesDay #ValentineWeek #MoheyWedsManyavar @manyavarmohey @yuvikachaudhary love u life."

Vatsal-Ishita

Vatsal Seth, who recently got married to Ishita Dutta wrote, "Happy Valentine's my love ?? @ishidutta ...This is how I get a kiss in a public place ?? #Valentines #kissinginpublic #Somethingisbetterthannonthing #loveisintheair."

Ruslaan-Nirali

Ruslaan wrote, "I promise to protect that beautiful smile of yours forever. Your smile is what makes everyday, Valentine's day. Happy valentine's day my love @niralirm ???? #valentinesday #love #romance #niraan2018."