Captured Together! Madhubala Actors Drashti Dhami & Vivian Dsena Click Selfie, The Pic Goes Viral!

Posted By:
    Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena are one of the television's most wanted jodis! The couple's chemistry on their show, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon was loved by the audiences. Unfortunately, the couple shared a cold war during the making of the show. A few months ago, in a talk show, when Drashti was asked to name an actor with who she would never want to work with again, and who is a know-all, the actress had named Vivian!

    But, the actress recently had clarified that it was a fun show! She further surprised fans by saying that her equation with Vivian is good and they never had personal clashes!

    Drashti Clarifies

    Drashti was quoted by TOI as saying, "That was a fun show done a while ago. But today, if a good script comes my way, I will be happy to take it up. My equation with Vivian is very good."

    ‘Vivian Is A Fab Guy!’

    She further added, "We never had any personal clashes, and also shared amazing on-screen chemistry. He is a fab guy. Every time I fell ill on the set, he took care of me."

    Drashti Is Ready To Work With Vivian

    "Probably, we had a bad phase because of circumstances. It's not that we don't talk if we bump into each other. The only thing I will keep in mind if and when I work with him again is keeping a good professional rapport."

    Vivian & Drashti Bond

    Recently, the actress was seen at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding reception in Mumbai. Vivian too, attended the event. Drashti and Vivian surprised their fans as they bonded well.

    ViShti’s Selfie Goes Viral: Fans’ Comments

    They also clicked a selfie which went viral on social media! Well, looks like all is well between the two! viviandsena_club shared the picture and wrote, "Here is the most awaited pics, it's for all Rishbala fans 😇 @viviandsena @dhamidrashti." - (sic)

    Tellywoodloverr & Viviandrashti.fc

    Tellywoodloverr: Woow... #gotflashback #to #madhubala #days 😍. - (sic)
    Viviandrashti.fc: I'm so happy Vishti together ☺😍😍😍😍😘😘😘🔥🔥🔥 All Vishti(Rishbala) fans!!!! Rubina & Abhinav's wedding reception ❤ (Mumbai). - (sic)

    Vishti.forever

    "This feels so unrealistic😭😭😭😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😍❤️ FOUR YEARS after Madhubala EIEJ finished they finally met and took pics😭❤️ pls @dhamidrashti post the pics of you with him, we are dying for them! 😭😭❤️❤️."- (sic)

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 2:20 [IST]
