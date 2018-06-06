English
 »   »   »  Mahi Vij Has Perfect Reply For Haters Who Trolled Her For Dragging Kids For Publicity!

Mahi Vij Has Perfect Reply For Haters Who Trolled Her For Dragging Kids For Publicity!

Posted By:
    Recently, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah had organised a grand birthday party for their twins Rayaan and Krishaang. Many actors from the television industry attended the party.

    Balika Vadhu actress, Mahi Vij was one of the guests, who graced the party. The actress arrived at the party with her two (adopted) kids. When media requested her to pose with her kids, the actress obliged to the same.

    Mahi Drags Kids To Pose!

    Mahi was seen pulling her kids (who were running around at the party) to pose and asked to smile for the camera. This didn't go well with many!

    Comments: Rafiquelubna3

    The haters started trolling the actress and questioned Mahhi's upbringing of the children. They even posted nasty comments. Rafiquelubna3 wrote, "What ever had been said above .... she mustn't get the kids involved in taking pictures .... adopted kids or her own."

    Sanaya4563

    "Look how @mahhivij is pulling the girls hand. And come on people talk of them adopting and all. Have you people ever seen then sharing pics of these kids on their insta accounts. I have not seen one. Publicity k mare. @ijaybhanushali @mahhivij."

    Roaminginparadise

    "The way she is pulling them seems like she is just using them to gain popularity. She don't seem to care about them as her own."

    Trolls Doesn’t Bother Mahi

    This obviously didn't go well with the actress. When the actress was asked about the same, she told TOI, "It absolutely doesn't bother me. Such haters really need to get some positivity in their lives. Over social media, things aren't under ones control and can't alter or filter the hatred or love."

    Mahi Responds To The Trolls

    She further added, "I just feel that these people who have been on a spree in passing mean comments against my way of dealing with my kids, feel better when they spread negativity."

    Mahi & Jay’s Bond With Adopted Kids

    The actress also revealed the bond that she and Jay share with the (adopted) kids and their family, "Firstly, I know how to handle my kids. Their family has been with us for over 15 years now. They are family to us and the kids are adorable. Anyone will instantly fall in love with them."

    ‘I Absolutely Don't Need To Give Any Justification’

    She further added, "My friends who come over, see how I treat my babies and I absolutely don't need to give any justification or show how I deal with them to anyone else."

    ‘I Am Solely Enough To Get The Publicity’

    "For the ones trolling, they really need to get something better and positive in their lives to flush out the unwanted negativity from their minds. And as far as publicity gimmick is concerned, I am solely enough to get the publicity."

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 19:29 [IST]
