 »   »   »  Mahika Sharma Trolled For Saying That She Had 'Sexual Fantasies' About Shahid Afridi!

The FIR actress, Mahika Sharma will be making her Bollywood debut with adult star Danny D in a film, The Modern Culture. The actress was recently in the headlines for her bold statement!
Mahika says that she won't mind making out with Danny or Shahid Afridi! She added that she started feeling sexually attracted to the Pakistani cricketer since the age of just 13!
Mahika Has Sexual Feelings For Shahid Afridi!
When asked as to when was the first time she felt sexually attracted to Shahid Afridi, the actress told IB Times, "Do you really want me to answer it? You will be surprised but I was a child, I was just 13 years old. I used to keep kissing Afridi's pictures (laughs). And when I started exploring about sex, I started fantasising him and kept myself satisfied."
The Actress Trolled For Making A Bold Statement
It has to be recalled that the Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan had earlier said that she had sex with Afridi, but later clarified it was a publicity stunt, when asked whether it was the same with her, she denied making statement for publicity!
Is It A Publicity Stunt?
Mahika told the entertainment portal, "If it was all about publicity, I could have taken some bigger names. I don't need such publicity."
‘People Are Harassing Me Sexually’
The actress is apparently bearing the brunt for making such bold statements as she is being harassed on social media. In an interview to Spotboye, the actress said, "People are harassing me sexually. They are asking me to tell my rate. Worse still, they are sharing pictures of their private parts with me. I really don't know how to deal with them."
Does Trolls Bother Her?
When asked as to how she look at trolls, she said, "I don't look at trolls. They just need to be shown the middle finger. Their fathers don't feed you any day."
‘S** Is No Big Deal These Days’
She further added, "Sex is no big deal these days. If boys can openly talk about their crushes and fantasies, why do we girls need to have a Lakshman rekha? I don't believe in gender discrimination. Why can't I be open about my desires?"
