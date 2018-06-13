 »   »   »  Mandana Karimi Sets The Temperatures Soaring As She Poses Topless On The Beach!

Related Articles
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Raut Gets Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party
- Was Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video Leak A Publicity Stunt?
- Armaan Kohli Arrested For Assaulting His Girlfriend, The Actor Was Hiding At His Friend’s Place!
- Fun Time Goes Terribly Wrong! Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video Goes Viral!
- Sofia Hayat Gives It Back To A Troll Who Asked Her For Her ‘Booking Rate For One Night’!
- Aashka Goradia Reveals The Editing Trick Of A Reality Show Portrayed Her Sexuality In A Wrong Way!
- Did Armaan Kohli’s Girlfriend Neeru Randhawa Attack His Mother?
- Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma Is Head Over Heels In Love With Benafsha Soonawala!
- Armaan Kohli Bangs His Girlfriend's Head Against The Floor; FIR Filed Against Him!
- Arshi Khan Didn’t Receive Prize Money From Vikas Gupta As Promised; The Producer Gets Trolled!
- Shweta Tiwari’s Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary Assaults People On The Sets, Gets Arrested!
- Bigg Boss 12: You Will Be Shocked To Know What Makers Are Planning This Season!
Currently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi is chilling in Malaysia with her friends. The actress shared a topless picture on social media that has got people talking!
In the picture, the actress was seen relaxing on a beach almost naked with just sand covering her body. Take a look at some of her bold pictures.
Mandana Karimi Poses Topless On The Beach!
Sharing her topless picture, Mandana wrote, "Life's a beach,and I'm just playing in the sand...🌴 #sandbaby 📸 by @pegahghanbarzadeh 😍 While I was 💤 😝" - (sic)
The Iranian Beauty Is Having A Gala Time In Malaysia
Sharing a selfie at the beach, the actress wrote, "Literally I woke up like this 🏝 Sand under my feet,Wind in my hair,Salt on my skin,life is good ☺️ #blessed." - (sic)
Mandana Goes Bold!
Posting another selfie, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "What you looking at? 💩 #summer #tanned." - (sic). With black glasses and a short hair cut, the actress looked completely different in this picture.
The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Is Setting Some Serious Vacation Goals
Looks like the actress is having a gala time with her friends in Malaysia! Sharing a picture snapped with her friends, Mandana wrote, "Beach bums 🍑🌴 #summer #missingthisplace #malaysiatrulyasia." - (sic)
Her Beach Pictures Get Mixed Reactions
The actress' beach pictures (especially topless picture) have received mixed reactions. While some of them have praised her beauty, a few others have slammed her for going topless during the Ramadan month!
The Actress Had Grabbed Headlines For Various Reasons
Mandana Karimi, who had grabbed headlines for filing a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta, was recently in news for rejecting a web series offer for her pet dog Elvis. She had also walked out of a web series owing to a broken leg. In the web series, she was to portray the role of a lesbian!
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Raut Gets Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.