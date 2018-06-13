 »   »   »  Mandana Karimi Sets The Temperatures Soaring As She Poses Topless On The Beach!

Mandana Karimi Poses Topless On The Beach!

Sharing her topless picture, Mandana wrote, "Life's a beach,and I'm just playing in the sand...🌴 #sandbaby 📸 by @pegahghanbarzadeh 😍 While I was 💤 😝" - (sic)

The Iranian Beauty Is Having A Gala Time In Malaysia

Sharing a selfie at the beach, the actress wrote, "Literally I woke up like this 🏝 Sand under my feet,Wind in my hair,Salt on my skin,life is good ☺️ #blessed." - (sic)

Mandana Goes Bold!

Posting another selfie, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "What you looking at? 💩 #summer #tanned." - (sic). With black glasses and a short hair cut, the actress looked completely different in this picture.

The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Is Setting Some Serious Vacation Goals

Looks like the actress is having a gala time with her friends in Malaysia! Sharing a picture snapped with her friends, Mandana wrote, "Beach bums 🍑🌴 #summer #missingthisplace #malaysiatrulyasia." - (sic)

Her Beach Pictures Get Mixed Reactions

The actress' beach pictures (especially topless picture) have received mixed reactions. While some of them have praised her beauty, a few others have slammed her for going topless during the Ramadan month!

The Actress Had Grabbed Headlines For Various Reasons

Mandana Karimi, who had grabbed headlines for filing a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta, was recently in news for rejecting a web series offer for her pet dog Elvis. She had also walked out of a web series owing to a broken leg. In the web series, she was to portray the role of a lesbian!